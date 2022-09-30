FC Porto - SC Braga

Primeira Liga / Matchday 8
Estádio do Dragão / 30.09.2022
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
SC Braga
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

SC Braga

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
770021
2
SC BragaBRA
761019
3
FC PortoPOR
751116
4
PortimonensePTM
750215
5
Boavista FCBOA
750215
