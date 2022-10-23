FC Vizela - Santa Clara

Primeira Liga / Matchday 10
Estádio do FC Vizela / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vizela/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vizela
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santa-clara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santa Clara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Vizela logo
FC Vizela
Santa Clara logo
Santa Clara
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Vizela

Santa Clara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
1091028
2
FC PortoPOR
1071222
3
SC BragaBRA
961219
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
952217
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
12
FC VizelaVIZ
932411
16
Santa ClaraCLA
91265
