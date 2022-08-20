GD Chaves - FC Vizela

Primeira Liga / Matchday 3
Estádio Municipal de Chaves / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-chaves/teamcenter.shtml
GD Chaves
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vizela/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vizela
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

GD Chaves

FC Vizela

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
Boavista FCBOA
22006
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
22006
5
SC BragaBRA
21104
9
GD ChavesDCH
21013
10
FC VizelaVIZ
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estoril Praia
-
-
Rio Ave FC
20:15
Santa Clara
-
-
FC Arouca
20/08
FC Porto
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
20/08
Casa Pia AC
-
-
Boavista FC
21/08

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between GD Chaves and FC Vizela with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest GD Chaves and FC Vizela news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.