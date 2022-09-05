GD Chaves - Rio Ave FC

Primeira Liga / Matchday 5
Estádio Municipal de Chaves / 05.09.2022
GD Chaves
Not started
-
-
Rio Ave FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
GD Chaves logo
GD Chaves
Rio Ave FC logo
Rio Ave FC
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

GD Chaves

Rio Ave FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
550015
2
SC BragaBRA
541013
3
FC PortoPOR
540112
4
PortimonensePTM
540112
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
52218
7
GD ChavesDCH
42117
14
Rio Ave FCRIO
41124
Related matches

Boavista FC
-
-
FC Paços de Ferreira
05/09
Portimonense
1
0
FC Famalicão
Santa Clara
2
1
CS Marítimo
Casa Pia AC
0
0
FC Arouca

