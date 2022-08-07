Portimonense - Boavista FC

Primeira Liga / Matchday 1
Estádio Municipal de Portimão / 07.08.2022
Portimonense
Not started
-
-
Boavista FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
Boavista FC logo
Boavista FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Portimonense

Boavista FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11003
2
FC PortoPOR
11003
3
Estoril PraiaEST
11003
4
FC VizelaVIZ
11003
5
Boavista FCBOA
00000
5
PortimonensePTM
00000
