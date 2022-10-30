Portimonense - Estoril Praia

Primeira Liga / Matchday 11
Estádio Municipal de Portimão / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portimonense-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Portimonense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-estoril-praia/teamcenter.shtml
Estoril Praia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
Estoril Praia logo
Estoril Praia
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Portimonense

Estoril Praia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
1091028
2
FC PortoPOR
1181225
3
SC BragaBRA
1071222
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
1061319
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1052317
8
Estoril PraiaEST
1043315
10
PortimonensePTM
1050515
Related matches

Santa Clara
0
1
FC Porto
64'
Benfica
-
-
GD Chaves
18:00
FC Arouca
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
20:30
Boavista FC
-
-
FC Vizela
30/10

