Portimonense - FC Famalicão

Primeira Liga / Matchday 5
Estádio Municipal de Portimão / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portimonense-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Portimonense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-famalicao/teamcenter.shtml
FC Famalicão
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
FC Famalicão logo
FC Famalicão
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Portimonense

FC Famalicão

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
550015
2
SC BragaBRA
541013
3
FC PortoPOR
531110
4
PortimonensePTM
43019
5
Estoril PraiaEST
52127
15
FC FamalicãoFAM
41124
Related matches

Gil Vicente FC
0
0
FC Porto
12'
Casa Pia AC
-
-
FC Arouca
04/09
Santa Clara
-
-
CS Marítimo
04/09
Boavista FC
-
-
FC Paços de Ferreira
05/09

