Portimonense - Vitória Guimarães

Primeira Liga / Matchday 3
Estádio Municipal de Portimão / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portimonense-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Portimonense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitoria-guimaraes/teamcenter.shtml
Vitória Guimarães
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
Vitória Guimarães logo
Vitória Guimarães
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Portimonense

Vitória Guimarães

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
32107
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
Boavista FCBOA
22006
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
22006
5
FC AroucaARO
32016
11
PortimonensePTM
21013
