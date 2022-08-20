Santa Clara - FC Arouca

Primeira Liga / Matchday 3
Estádio de Sâo Miguel / 20.08.2022
Santa Clara
Not started
-
-
FC Arouca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santa Clara logo
Santa Clara
FC Arouca logo
FC Arouca
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Santa Clara

FC Arouca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
Boavista FCBOA
22006
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
22006
5
SC BragaBRA
21104
12
FC AroucaARO
21013
13
Santa ClaraCLA
20111
