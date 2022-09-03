SC Braga - Vitória Guimarães

Primeira Liga / Matchday 5
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 03.09.2022
SC Braga
Not started
-
-
Vitória Guimarães
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
Vitória Guimarães logo
Vitória Guimarães
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Braga

Vitória Guimarães

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
440012
2
SC BragaBRA
431010
3
FC PortoPOR
43019
4
PortimonensePTM
43019
5
Estoril PraiaEST
42117
8
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
42026
