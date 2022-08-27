Sporting Lisbon - GD Chaves

Primeira Liga / Matchday 4
Estádio José Alvalade / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-chaves/teamcenter.shtml
GD Chaves
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
GD Chaves logo
GD Chaves
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

GD Chaves

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
33009
2
SC BragaBRA
32107
3
Estoril PraiaEST
42117
4
BenficaBEN
22006
5
PortimonensePTM
32016
10
Sporting LisbonSPO
31114
11
GD ChavesDCH
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Paços de Ferreira
0
2
Estoril Praia
Half-time
CS Marítimo
-
-
Portimonense
27/08
Boavista FC
-
-
Benfica
27/08
FC Famalicão
-
-
Santa Clara
28/08

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Sporting Lisbon and GD Chaves with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Sporting Lisbon and GD Chaves news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.