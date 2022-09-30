Sporting Lisbon - Gil Vicente FC

Primeira Liga / Matchday 8
Estádio José Alvalade / 30.09.2022
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

Gil Vicente FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
770021
2
SC BragaBRA
761019
3
FC PortoPOR
751116
4
PortimonensePTM
750215
5
Boavista FCBOA
750215
8
Sporting LisbonSPO
731310
10
Gil Vicente FCGIL
72329
