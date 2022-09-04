Santa Clara - CS Marítimo

Primeira Liga / Matchday 5
Estádio de Sâo Miguel / 04.09.2022
Santa Clara
Not started
-
-
CS Marítimo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santa Clara logo
Santa Clara
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santa Clara

CS Marítimo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
550015
2
SC BragaBRA
541013
3
FC PortoPOR
43019
4
PortimonensePTM
43019
5
Estoril PraiaEST
52127
16
Santa ClaraCLA
40131
18
CS MarítimoMAR
40040
