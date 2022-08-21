SC Braga - CS Marítimo

Primeira Liga / Matchday 3
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cs-maritimo/teamcenter.shtml
CS Marítimo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Braga

CS Marítimo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
Boavista FCBOA
22006
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
22006
5
FC AroucaARO
32016
6
SC BragaBRA
21104
17
CS MarítimoMAR
20020
