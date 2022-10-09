SC Braga - GD Chaves

Primeira Liga / Matchday 9
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 09.10.2022
SC Braga
Not started
-
-
GD Chaves
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Braga
GD Chaves
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SC Braga

GD Chaves

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
981025
2
FC PortoPOR
971122
3
SC BragaBRA
861119
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
852117
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
10
GD ChavesDCH
82339
