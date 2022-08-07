SC Braga - Sporting Lisbon

Primeira Liga / Matchday 1
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

SC Braga

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11003
2
Estoril PraiaEST
11003
2
FC VizelaVIZ
11003
4
Boavista FCBOA
00000
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
00000
4
SC BragaBRA
00000
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
00000
