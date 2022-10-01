Vitória Guimarães - Benfica

Primeira Liga / Matchday 8
Estádio D. Afonso Henriques / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitoria-guimaraes/teamcenter.shtml
Vitória Guimarães
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitória Guimarães
Benfica
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Vitória Guimarães

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
770021
2
SC BragaBRA
761019
3
FC PortoPOR
751116
4
PortimonensePTM
750215
5
Boavista FCBOA
750215
9
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
731310
