Vitória Guimarães - Estoril Praia

Primeira Liga / Matchday 2
Estádio D. Afonso Henriques / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitoria-guimaraes/teamcenter.shtml
Vitória Guimarães
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-estoril-praia/teamcenter.shtml
Estoril Praia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitória Guimarães logo
Vitória Guimarães
Estoril Praia logo
Estoril Praia
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vitória Guimarães

Estoril Praia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
22006
2
SC BragaBRA
21104
3
Sporting LisbonSPO
21104
4
FC PortoPOR
11003
5
Estoril PraiaEST
11003
6
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sporting Lisbon
1
0
Rio Ave FC
45'
Boavista FC
-
-
Santa Clara
14/08
FC Vizela
-
-
FC Porto
14/08
CS Marítimo
-
-
GD Chaves
15/08

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Vitória Guimarães and Estoril Praia with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Vitória Guimarães and Estoril Praia news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.