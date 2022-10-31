Vitória Guimarães - FC Famalicão

Primeira Liga / Matchday 11
Estádio D. Afonso Henriques / 31.10.2022
Vitória Guimarães
Not started
-
-
FC Famalicão
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitória Guimarães logo
Vitória Guimarães
FC Famalicão logo
FC Famalicão
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11101031
2
SC BragaBRA
1172223
3
FC PortoPOR
1172223
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
1162320
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
1161419
6
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
1052317
14
FC FamalicãoFAM
1031610
