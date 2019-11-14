Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard - ANP news

By Reuters

1 hour ago

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dutch authorities said on Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the killing of professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported.

Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motor-bike opened fire on his car in September in a southeastern district of Amsterdam.

Maynard played for clubs in Portugal, Hungary and England.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

