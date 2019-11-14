Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard - ANP news
AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dutch authorities said on Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the killing of professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported.
Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motor-bike opened fire on his car in September in a southeastern district of Amsterdam.
Maynard played for clubs in Portugal, Hungary and England.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react