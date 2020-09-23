Tate, 38, appeared to catch the 25-year-old Spaniard by the throat while the teams walked off the pitch at halftime in the Championship match, which ended 0-0.

"A Swansea City FC coach, Alan Tate, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement on Twitter. "It is alleged that his behaviour ... amounts to improper and/or violent conduct."

The FA said Tate had until Friday to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

