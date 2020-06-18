Football

Swede Sana celebrates goal with 'Black Lives Matter' salute

ByReuters
29 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - IFK Gothenburg's Tobias Sana went down on one knee and raised his fist in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement after scoring in their Swedish Allsvenskan game against Varbergs BoIS on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Sana thumped the ball into the top left-hand corner to equalise on the stroke of halftime before heading to the sideline.

Sana, whose father hails from Burkina Faso, went down on his left knee and raised his right fist as he was joined by Congolese team mate Nzuzi Toko and Swede Robin Soder.

Premier League players took a knee before kickoff in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement when the English season restarted on Wednesday.

The international protest campaign was sparked by the death last month of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

Play Icon
Football
What's On

