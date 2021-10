Football

‘Sweet and sour' - Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Paris Saint-Germain's goalless draw with Marseille

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino denied being satisfied with the 0-0 draw in Ligue 1 Le Classique against Olympique Marseille on Sunday, but praised his team for the solidity they showed in a tense atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome after they were left with 10-men following Achraf Hakimi's red card in the 57th minute.

00:01:15, an hour ago