Football

Sweet Caroline! - UK soap star Shaun Williamson leads fan rendition of Neil Diamond classic

Ahead of England's historic 2-1 extra time Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark on Wednesday, UK soap star Shaun Williamson led a fan rendition of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline at a south-London fan zone. Its popularity during the European Championship is down to Tony Parry, the DJ at Wembley Stadium, who opted to play it after England beat Germany 2-0 in the last-16.

00:01:26, an hour ago