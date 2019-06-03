Swindon sign Swansea full-back Reid

Swindon have signed right-back Tyler Reid on a free transfer from Swansea.

Reid, 21, a former Arsenal and Manchester United youth player, has agreed a two-year deal.

He told the club website: “I can’t wait to get cracking. All I want to do is fight for first-team football.

“The place looks good and I’m ready for it to be my home.

“The gaffer (Richie Wellens) has said he wants to give me a chance and I’m ready to take it.”