Football

Swiss league set to restart on June 19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

BERN, May 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss professional soccer league (SFL) will became the latest in Europe to restart after its 20 member clubs voted on Friday in favour of resuming the season, which was suspended in early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SFL said in a statement that the two divisions -- the top tier Super League and the second tier Challenge League -- were set to restart on June 19 and be completed by Aug. 2 with all matches behind closed doors.

It said that, with 13 rounds of matches still to be played, there would be a number of so-called "English weeks" with midweek and weekend matches. Teams would be allowed up to five substitutions per match.

Football

Dortmund's Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season

AN HOUR AGO

The SFL said that each club was allowed to send one representative to Friday's meeting which was held "in strict compliance with the hygiene and distance rules imposed by the cantonal government."

It added that the clubs had rejected a proposal to increase the Super League from 10 to 12 clubs next season. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Costa given court date to face tax fraud charge

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-Social distancing creates new challenges for stadium designers

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Russia to allow some spectators in stadiums when top flight matches resume

29 MINUTES AGO
Football

Dortmund's Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Costa given court date to face tax fraud charge

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-Social distancing creates new challenges for stadium designers

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSoccer-Social distancing creates new challenges for stadium designers
Next articleCosta given court date to face tax fraud charge