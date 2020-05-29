Swiss league set to restart on June 19

BERN, May 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss professional soccer league (SFL) will became the latest in Europe to restart after its 20 member clubs voted on Friday in favour of resuming the season, which was suspended in early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SFL said in a statement that the two divisions -- the top tier Super League and the second tier Challenge League -- were set to restart on June 19 and be completed by Aug. 2 with all matches behind closed doors.

It said that, with 13 rounds of matches still to be played, there would be a number of so-called "English weeks" with midweek and weekend matches. Teams would be allowed up to five substitutions per match.

The SFL said that each club was allowed to send one representative to Friday's meeting which was held "in strict compliance with the hygiene and distance rules imposed by the cantonal government."

It added that the clubs had rejected a proposal to increase the Super League from 10 to 12 clubs next season. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

