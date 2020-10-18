FC Basel said in a statement that the player, who was not named, tested positive "despite always strictly adhering to the protective and hygiene measures".

"After consulting the cantonal medical service, the entire first team, including the staff, is immediately quarantined because the player was participating in team training," it added.

It said the length of quarantine had not been decided and added: "FC Basel 1893 regularly tests all players and staff members of the first team as well as other employees close to the team environment." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)