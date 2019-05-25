LIVE

FC Sion - FC Thun

Swiss Super League - 25 May 2019

Swiss Super League – Follow the Football match between FC Sion and FC Thun live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Zermatten or Marc Schneider? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Sion and FC Thun? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Sion vs FC Thun. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

