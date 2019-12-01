LIVE

FC Basel - BSC Young Boys

Swiss Super League - 1 December 2019

Swiss Super League – Follow the Football match between FC Basel and BSC Young Boys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcel Koller or Gerardo Seoane? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Basel and BSC Young Boys? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Basel vs BSC Young Boys. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

