LIVE

FC Basel - Servette FC

Swiss Super League - 23 February 2020

Swiss Super League – Follow the Football match between FC Basel and Servette FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcel Koller or Alain Geiger? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Basel and Servette FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Basel vs Servette FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

