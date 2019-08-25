LIVE

FC Sion - FC Luzern

Swiss Super League - 25 August 2019

Swiss Super League – Follow the Football match between FC Sion and FC Luzern live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stéphane Henchoz or Thomas Häberli? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Sion and FC Luzern? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Sion vs FC Luzern. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

