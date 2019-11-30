LIVE

Neuchâtel Xamax - FC Zürich

Swiss Super League - 30 November 2019

Swiss Super League – Follow the Football match between Neuchâtel Xamax and FC Zürich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Joël Magnin or Ludovic Magnin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Neuchâtel Xamax and FC Zürich? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Neuchâtel Xamax vs FC Zürich. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

