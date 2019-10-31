LIVE

FC Copenhagen - FC Nordsjælland

Sydbank Pokalen - 31 October 2019

Sydbank Pokalen – Follow the Football match between FC Copenhagen and FC Nordsjælland live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ståle Solbakken or Flemming Pedersen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Copenhagen and FC Nordsjælland? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Copenhagen vs FC Nordsjælland. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

