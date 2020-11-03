First-half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina sealed Fulham's first Premier League win of the campaign and lifted them to 17th on four points -- a point and a place above West Brom -- after seven games played.

"Our position right now is irrelevant," Parker told reporters. "What is relevant is the team moving in the right direction, improving and moving forward.

"I've seen that in previous weeks.

"We are going to have a lot of bumps and I'm not afraid to say that. I've got a very good team here and we know this will be difficult."

Fulham travel to 14th-placed West Ham United on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

