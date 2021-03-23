John Obi Mikel has spoken of the "chaos" that followed Chelsea’s infamous 2009 Champions League semi-final tie with Barcelona.

After a 0-0, first-leg draw at the Nou Camp, Chelsea were on course for their second consecutive final as they lead Barcelona 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

But after they were denied numerous penalty shouts throughout 90 minutes, the home side and its supporters were aggrieved to see Andres Iniesta hit a stoppage-time equaliser for Barcelona that sent the Spanish side through to the final on away goals, a result that Blues striker Didier Drogba labelled a "f******g disgrace" on the night

Now Mikel, an unused substitute that day, has spoken about the carnage that followed the final whistle.

"It was chaos in the tunnel and the dressing room afterwards,' the former Chelsea midfielder told The Athletic

"Bottles, things flying everywhere. Tables were being smashed. Everyone was shouting and screaming.

"Mind you, one could say that was normal after that Chelsea team lost games!

"I don't know about now but losing back then was definitely not acceptable at all… but that was a really crazy night. (Didier) Drogba lost it on the pitch and then it just carried on from there."

Barcelona went on to beat Manchester United 2-0 in the final, while Chelsea and Mikel finally got their hands on the famous trophy in 2012 after beating Bayern Munich in the final

