Football

Talk of Liverpool quadruple is 'crazy', says manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk of Liverpool winning an incredible quadruple of trophies as crazy. The Reds secured the League Cup on Sunday and face Norwich the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening. opp's side are also in a close title race with Manchester City for the Premier League trophy and likely to progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

00:01:40, an hour ago