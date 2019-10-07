Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

CROWDED AT THE TOP

The Bundesliga season looks to be the most gripping of the past years with seven teams crowded at the top, all within two points of each other.

Bayern Munich's shock 2-1 home loss to Hoffenheim, coupled with draws by RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, allowed surprise package Borussia Moenchengladbach to take over the lead for the first time since the third matchday of the 2011/12 season.

WOLVES ON THE PROWL

While all eyes are on Gladbach's impressive start, VfL Wolfsburg have quietly muscled their way into second place, having remained the only unbeaten team in the league.

They may not be a high-scoring team, having netted half as many times as Bayern in the Bundesliga.

But with only four goals conceded so far, Oliver Glasner's 3-4-3 system has proven a very hard nut to crack. The Wolves have lost none of their 10 games in all competitions so far.

UNLIKELY HERO

Hoffenheim's Sargis Adamyan quickly made a name for himself in his first start for the club in the Bundesliga, scoring both goals against Bayern.

"I cannot quite believe it myself," said the 26-year-old Armenia international. "Only two seasons ago I was playing in the amateur league."

Adamyan joined Hoffenheim this season from second division club Regensburg.

AUSTRIAN LEAGUE BACKGROUND

The coaches of the league's top two teams both honed their skills in the Austrian league before their Bundesliga debuts this season.

Gladbach coach Marco Rose arrived after a successful spell at Red Bull Salzburg with consecutive league titles in the past two seasons.

Salzburg-born Glasner, a former assistant at Red Bull Salzburg, was at the helm of Lask Linz from 2015-2019.

LEWANDOWSKI GUARANTEE

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is setting one record after another, having netted 11 times in the league already.

The Pole scored against Hoffenheim to take his Bundesliga goal tally to 213 and join Manfred Burgsmueller in fourth place on the all-time scorers list.

He has also netted in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions for a total of 15 goals. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)