Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Bundesliga's return at the weekend:

NO FANS

The Bundesliga's return to action on Saturday was the best news clubs have had for weeks but with no fans in the stands due to conoravirus restrictions the atmosphere took some getting used to.

Football

FC Seoul left deflated after sex doll gaffe

2 HOURS AGO

"It is very strange," Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said. "You have no noise, you take a shot on the goal, you play a great pass, you score a goal and, nothing. Nothing happens."

For Bayern's Thomas Mueller the atmosphere reminded him of "old men's games played in the afternoon."

HERTHA CELEBRATIONS

Teams were ordered to avoid group celebrations as part of the health and safety regulations for the restart but Hertha Berlin players were unable to contain themselves and celebrated in the usual fashion during their 3-0 win over Hoffenheim.

"I am sorry but we are passionate footballers, not robots," said Vedad Ibisevic, who scored once.

"I asked our doctor before the game if the goal would still count if we did that. That was for me the most important thing," he said.

ZAGADOU INJURY

Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou will not play again this season due to injury. The player suffered a knee ligament injury in training in April and was expected to be fit for the run-in but remained sidelined for the win over Schalke 04 on Saturday.

"He will not play any more this season," coach Favre said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Bundesliga

The Warm-Up: Football without fans is something

2 HOURS AGO
Football

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

FC Seoul left deflated after sex doll gaffe

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

The Warm-Up: Football without fans is something

2 HOURS AGO
Football

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Heading Down Under was a gamble that paid off for Fowler

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:56
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Forget Sancho, Man Utd chase 'heir to Ronaldo' – Euro Papers

21/04/2020 AT 10:47
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFC Seoul left deflated after sex doll gaffe