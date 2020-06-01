Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

FLOYD PROTESTS

Several players added their voices to protests over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho: Making a statement on and off the pitch

2 HOURS AGO

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram went down on one knee after his first goal in their 4-1 victory over Union Berlin while Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi both displayed 'Justice for George Floyd' t-shirts in their 6-1 win over Paderborn.

Schalke's Weston McKennie had worn an armband with the same message in his game a day earlier.

LEWANDOWSKI RECORD

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski edged closer to Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals from the 1971/72 season when he scored twice against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

The Pole has netted 29 times in the league and has five more games to play.

CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT

Bayern Munich board member and future CEO Oliver Kahn does not see clubs throwing cash around in the near future following the major financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That could also be an option," he told Sky on whether Bayern could potentially avoid buying players in the summer. "We saw with this crisis how vulnerable the system of pro football is. We have to be careful with the transfer fees."

The German league had warned that clubs would be on the brink of financial collapse if the league ban had gone beyond May. The league restarted on May 16 after more than two months and is set to end on June 27.

"At the moment other things need to be dealt with before the market jump starts again. I am sceptical at the moment," Kahn said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football
