Football

Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, June 22 (Reuters) - Following are talking points from the Premier League's first full weekend of action since the stoppage in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANCELOTTI FRUSTRATES LIVERPOOL AGAIN

Football

Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO

“It was not an open game because we did not want an open game," said Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after Sunday's goalless Merseyside derby with leaders Liverpool.

Plenty of managers have gone into games with the same hope, knowing there is nothing Juergen Klopp's team love more than a match with plenty of space for them to exploit, but have been unable to translate that wish into reality.

Ancelotti's tactics nullified Liverpool. He is not the first manager to ask his back-line to play deeper than normal, to deny Liverpool's front three the space to exploit their pace, but the positioning was spot on.

Everton were helped by the absence of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, which reduced Liverpool's explosiveness but the approach also benefited from the tireless midfield work of Andre Gomes and Tom Davies, whose harrying forced Liverpool out wide.

Full backs Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman needed to be at their very best and they were. While Liverpool's left-side attack was weakened further when James Milner was replaced by Joe Gomez in the first half, Digne did a great job keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold quiet.

ARTETA HAS BUSY SUMMER AHEAD

Much was different about the return of football, behind closed-doors and with all manner of COVID-related changes, but for the first person in the Premier League to test positive for the virus, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, it was all too familiar.

Defeats at Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, served to highlight how much work he has to do in the short off-season to get the Gunners even close to the top four next term.

'PROJECT RESTART' PASSES THE TEST

The detailed protocols put in place for a safe resumption of action, without fans and with zoning, social distancing and all manner of procedures, appeared to work well, to the credit of the league and clubs who in March had feared this season may have to be scrapped.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League

Arsenal’s ‘chaotic week’ included positive coronavirus test U-turn – report

2 HOURS AGO
Football

The key strengths of Liverpool's title winners elect

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

6 MINUTES AGO
Football

Euro Icons - 1984: Michel Platini's one-man demolition job

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Arsenal’s ‘chaotic week’ included positive coronavirus test U-turn – report

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola not sure when Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Piotr Johansson scores from 50 yards in Norwegian league

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Chris Wilder 'sick and tired' of talk about Europe after Sheffield United lose to Newcastle

00:00:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
View more

What's On

Previous articleFive Red Star players test positive for coronavirus
Next articleEngland players to honour key workers with names on training shirts