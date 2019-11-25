Talking points from the Serie A weekend

SASSUOLO'S BOGA TOO QUICK OFF THE FIELD AFTER SUBSTITUTION

Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga has been given a ticking-off by coach Roberto De Zerbi for leaving the field too quickly after he was substituted in the 88th minute against Lazio.

The score was 1-1, which would have suited lowly Sassuolo, when Boga was taken off but third-placed Lazio snatched a stoppage time goal to win 2-1.

"Last-minute goals happen, unfortunately. We lacked some cunning. Many players are young, Boga for example left the field too quickly, he must learn to slow down," said De Zerbi.

He denied trying to instil a bad attitude. "That's football, it's like that," he said.

KNEE SURGERY FOR INTER'S BARELLA

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee after limping out of their 3-0 win away to Torino.

The club said that tests had revealed "damage to a fragment of cartilage in his kneecap." It did not give any indication how long he may be out for.

CHIESA A SURPRISE ABSENCE FOR FIORENTINA

Fiorentina's top player Federico Chiesa was surprisingly left out of the team for their match at Verona.

"Chiesa was not in a good shape, physically and mentally," said coach Vincenzo Montella after the 1-0 defeat. "When he is better and in the right frame of mind, he will play again. That goes for all the players."

The 22-year-old was on the bench and warmed up at one point, but was not brought on. "I hoped that he would feel better after warming up but it was not the case," said Montella.

The club also confirmed that defender German Pezzella fractured a cheekbone in a collision with an opponent. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)