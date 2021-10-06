Football

'Technically bankrupt' - Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter paints grim picture of clubs financial situation

Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter presented a grim picture of the club's financial situation as he spoke at press conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. According to Reverter, Barcelona was technically bankrupt when president Joan Laporta took over earlier this year, following the resignation of former president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors last year.

