Teenager Saka helps Arsenal into FA Cup fifth round

Left-back Saka and striker Eddie Nketiah netted inside 26 minutes as Arsenal's much-changed lineup made a dominant start and fought off a late Bournemouth rally to secure a tie against third-tier Portsmouth back on the south coast.

Saka, 18, blasted the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle before his low cross provided a tap-in for Nketiah, who was recalled this month from a loan spell at Leeds United.

Sam Surridge scored in the fourth minute of added time to set up a nervous finale for the visitors but Bournemouth could not find an equaliser and are left to focus on the battle for Premier League survival. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)