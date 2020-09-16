Among the games where fans will be allowed, Norwich City face Preston North End and Middlesbrough are up against Bournemouth in the second tier Championship.

The hope is that more fans will be allowed to attend games from October. An initial test event was held at Cambridge United last week.

"By extending across more EFL Clubs we hope to further demonstrate that the measures developed can allow fans to return in greater numbers from as early as next month," said EFL Chair, Rick Parry.

"The requirement to welcome spectators back through turnstiles has not diminished in any way, the financial challenges facing EFL Clubs have been explained on numerous occasions, they are substantial and a problem that requires immediate solutions," he said.

The ten matches also include games in the third tier League One and fourth tier League Two. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)

