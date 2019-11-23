Ten-man Lyon edge Nice 2-1 in heated clash

French winger Reine-Adelaide claimed his first goal since August to put Lyon ahead in the 10th minute as he produced a cool low finish from the edge of the area.

Dembele slotted in his 10th league goal of the season with a penalty before the hosts had defender Fernando Marcal sent off for a high boot on youngster Hichem Boudaoui in the 34th.

Nice's Danish striker Kasper Dolberg cut the deficit with 12 minutes left but any hopes of a comeback were hit when defender Patrick Burner was dismissed for a second booking in the 86th.

Lyon held on to collect their his third win in four league games as they climbed to seventh with 19 points from 14 games.

Paris St Germain lead the standings with 33 points after a 2-0 home win over Lille on Friday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)