Football

Ten positive coronavirus tests in English Championship

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Ten individuals from eight Championship clubs tested positive for novel coronavirus in the latest round of tests, the English Football League (EFL) confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement the EFL said 1,058 players and staff from England's 24 second-tier clubs had been tested for the virus on Thursday and Friday.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," a statement read.

Football

No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests

2 HOURS AGO

The EFL did not identify the individuals although Preston North End confirmed that striker Jayden Stockley had tested positive and was asymptomatic.

As well as the 10 positive tests from Championship clubs, seven positive tests were recorded from fourth tier League Two clubs.

The news came after the latest round of Premier League tests produced no new positives.

In the three previous rounds of Premier League testing since players resumed training there were 12 positives.

Championship clubs have unanimously agreed to try to complete the season while League Two clubs are in favour of curtailing the campaign. Clubs in League One (third tier) have so far failed to reach an agreement on how to end the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Five-star Bayern edge closer to 30th league title

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

McKennie wears 'Justice for George' armband in Bundesliga game

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Bayern have outgrown the Bundesliga - judge them on the Champions League

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Five-star Bayern edge closer to 30th league title

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

McKennie wears 'Justice for George' armband in Bundesliga game

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Australian Open women

Kostyuk makes history as 15-year-old reaches third round

17/01/2018 AT 00:45
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Athletics

How fast does Usain Bolt really run? All you need to know

20/12/2016 AT 11:55
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNo positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests