Manchester City and England forward Ellen White has announced her retirement.

White was part of the England squad that won Euro 2022 this summer, the country’s first major honour in women’s football.

She made 113 England appearances and scored a record 52 goals.

White joined Manchester City in 2019 and won the 2020 FA Cup and the 2022 FA WSL Cup. She also has two WSL winner’s medals from her time at Arsenal amongst other achievements.

In 291 club appearances she averaged almost a goal every other game, notching 140 goals.

Her career began at Chelsea, taking her then to Leeds Carnegie, Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham City and finally Manchester City.

White made her international debut against Austria in March 2010.

Making the announcement on Twitter, she wrote: “This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me. This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.”

She continued: “It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on 31st July, winning The Euros and becoming a European Champion.”

