Football

'That is where I am judged' - Mikel Arteta admits that results are the most important thing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the only area he will be judged in is in results. He has said that he will always look at himself in more ways than that. The Arsenal boss is currently under immense pressure with it seeming extremely unlikely that the team will not be in Europe next season.

00:00:47, 3 hours ago