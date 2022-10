Football

'That's why Cristiano Ronaldo is so good' - Erik Ten Hag after goal helps Man Utd to win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward scored against Sheriff Tiraspol. Ronaldo was brought back into the United fold after being left out against Chelsea following an incident where he refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs.

00:01:07, an hour ago