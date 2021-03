Football

'That was special' - Robert Lewandowski on hat-trick and Bayern Munich win over Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski said scoring a hat trick in Bayern Munich's 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in their “Klassiker” on Saturday "was something special." The thrilling win kept Bayern two points clear of Leipzig, which increased the pressure on the defending champions earlier with a 3-0 win at Freiburg.

00:00:37, 14 hours ago